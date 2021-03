Blueger recorded an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Blueger set up Zach-Aston Reese for a goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Blueger snapped a six-game point drought with his helper. Before his recent skid, he had a four-game point streak, so the Latvian forward tends to run a bit streaky. He has 12 points, 41 hits and 23 shots on net through 24 contests.