Blueger scored a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Blueger notched the eventual game-winner when he banged home a Mike Matheson rebound with 1:59 left in the second period. The goal extended Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 while snapping Blueger's nine-game goal drought. A bottom-six role player and penalty-killing specialist, Blueger has three goals and six assists through 15 games.