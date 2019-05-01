Blueger will play for Latvia at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Blueger made a strong impression with his first foray into the NHL, as he tallied six goals, four assists and 33 shots in 28 games this season. The 24-year-old figures to have the inside track on the Penguins' fourth-line center spot next season, assuming Matt Cullen decides to retire rather than returning for 2019-20.