Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Headed to Worlds
Blueger will play for Latvia at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Blueger made a strong impression with his first foray into the NHL, as he tallied six goals, four assists and 33 shots in 28 games this season. The 24-year-old figures to have the inside track on the Penguins' fourth-line center spot next season, assuming Matt Cullen decides to retire rather than returning for 2019-20.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Makes big impact in win•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Tallies assist•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Opens scoring against Flyers•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Provides shorthanded assist•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Promoted to top level•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Demoted to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...