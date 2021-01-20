Blueger scored a short-handed goal on his only shot and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Blueger was sprung by a perfect pass from goaltender Casey DeSmith and scored on the backhand to draw the Penguins to within 4-3 late in the second period. It was the first of three unanswered goals for the Penguins, who erased a pair of two-goal deficits. The 26-yer-old Blueger has established himself as a fine bottom-six center and penalty killer but is not a fantasy option.
