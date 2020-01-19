Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Key goal late in second period
Blueger scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in a 4-3 win over Boston on Sunday.
Blueger was on the receiving end of a no-look centering pass from Sidney Crosby and he made it count, drawing Pittsburgh to within 3-2 in the final minute of the second period. A mainstay in the Penguins' bottom six and on the penalty kill, Blueger has produced seven goals and 17 points in 49 games as a sophomore.
