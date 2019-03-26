Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Makes big impact in win
Blueger scored two goals, one short-handed, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The rookie is beginning to flash his speed and talent, scoring three goals and six points in the last nine games with a plus-6 rating. Blueger's seeing more ice time, in part because of Evgeni Malkin's upper-body injury, but if the the 24-year-old keeps producing, he just might hang onto a top-six role when Malkin returns.
