Blueger scored two goals, one short-handed, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The rookie is beginning to flash his speed and talent, scoring three goals and six points in the last nine games with a plus-6 rating. Blueger's seeing more ice time, in part because of Evgeni Malkin's upper-body injury, but if the the 24-year-old keeps producing, he just might hang onto a top-six role when Malkin returns.