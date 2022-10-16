Blueger (upper body) won't travel with the team to Montreal ahead of Monday's game, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Blueger took part in Sunday's optional practice, but isn't ready to make season debut yet. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Blueger's "status remains the same." The 28-year-old forward is still day-to-day.
