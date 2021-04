Blueger (upper body) remains out against the Rangers on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Blueger joined the team on its six-game road trip but still hasn't been cleared for action. Once given the green light, the 26-year-old Blueger should immediately slot into a bottom-six role in addition to rejoining the penalty kill. Given his limited offensive upside, Blueger shouldn't be expected to produce much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the way.