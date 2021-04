Blueger (upper body) won't be an option against Boston on Thursday.

Blueger will be on the shelf for his ninth straight outing due to his lingering upper-body issue. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) also on the sidelines, the Pens will utilize Jared McCann and Frederick Gaudreau on the second and third lines, respectively. Once cleared to play, Blueger should be back in a bottom-six role and could link back up with Zach Aston-Reese and Brandon Tanev (upper body).