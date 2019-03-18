Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Opens scoring against Flyers
Blueger potted his fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers on Sunday.
Blueger's beginning to heat up a bit, with a goal and two helpers in his last five games, to go with 11 hits and eight shots on goal. Naturally a left wing, Blueger was pressed into action at center due to Evgeni Malkin (upper body) being out. It's unclear if Blueger will assume that role indefinitely with Malkin listed as week-to-week, or if Nick Bjugstad or Jared McCann will ultimately hold down the fort. Blueger has seven points in 19 appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Provides shorthanded assist•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Promoted to top level•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Makes big impact in home win•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Secures two-way deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...