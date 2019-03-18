Blueger potted his fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

Blueger's beginning to heat up a bit, with a goal and two helpers in his last five games, to go with 11 hits and eight shots on goal. Naturally a left wing, Blueger was pressed into action at center due to Evgeni Malkin (upper body) being out. It's unclear if Blueger will assume that role indefinitely with Malkin listed as week-to-week, or if Nick Bjugstad or Jared McCann will ultimately hold down the fort. Blueger has seven points in 19 appearances this season.