Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Re-ups with team
Blueger agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Blueger made his NHL debut last season in late January and quickly secured his spot in the lineup. The youngster logged 28 games for the Pens, in which he tallied six goals, four assists and 33 shots while averaging 11:03 of ice time. With a one-way deal in place, the Latvian center won't have to worry about spending time in the minors and should provide solid scoring depth in a fourth-line role.
