Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Receives qualifying offer
Blueger was handed a qualifying offer from the Penguins on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
If Blueger were to sign his offer, he would be playing on a one-year, two-way contract worth $715,000. Despite playing in just 28 games this season, the youngster's performance, six goals and four assists, could see him take over the fourth-line center role, assuming Matt Cullen opts to retire.
