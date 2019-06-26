Blueger was handed a qualifying offer from the Penguins on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

If Blueger were to sign his offer, he would be playing on a one-year, two-way contract worth $715,000. Despite playing in just 28 games this season, the youngster's performance, six goals and four assists, could see him take over the fourth-line center role, assuming Matt Cullen opts to retire.