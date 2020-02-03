Blueger notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Washington.

Blueger continues to provide solid depth scoring for the Penguins, as he's racked up seven points in his last 12 outings while averaging 17:11 of ice time. The Latvian is getting a look at the third-line center role but remains locked into a line with Zach Aston-Reese and Brandon Tanev. The eventual return of Nick Bjugstad (abdomen) likely won't be enough to convince coach Mike Sullivan to break up one of his most consistent defensive lines.