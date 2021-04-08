Blueger (upper body) won't play in Thursday's matchup with the Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Teddy will not play today. He continues to progress with the activity on the ice, but has not been cleared to play yet."

It will be the 12th consecutive game on the shelf for Blueger due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Latvian garnered one goal on seven shots, three assists and five hits in five appearances. Until given the green light, Frederick Gaudreau figures to continue serving in a third-line center role. At this point, with a back-to-back on the schedule, Blueger should be a long shot to play Friday versus New Jersey as well.