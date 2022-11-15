Blueger (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Blueger was considered to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against Toronto, but this move paves the way for his season debut. He notched 28 points and 87 hits in 65 games last year. Filip Hallander isn't listed on Pittsburgh's roster, per the NHL media site, which suggests he has been assigned to the AHL.