Blueger (upper body) will miss his 13th game of the season against Washington on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Blueger has been practicing with the team but continues to be sidelined by his upper-body issue. Once deemed healthy, the Latvian should slot into a fourth-line role and figures to see plenty of minutes with the penalty kill. Even with the late start to the season, Blueger should still have enough time to get over the 20-point threshold for the fourth consecutive season.