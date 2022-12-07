Blueger provided a goal in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Blueger's goal came at 16:33 of the third period. It was his first marker and fifth point in 11 contests this season. The 28-year-old entered Tuesday's game averaging 12:38 of ice time, and he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions unless his role significantly expands.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Big game against Flyers•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Removed from LTIR•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Considered game-time call Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Won't play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Ruled out again Wednesday•