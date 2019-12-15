Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Scores go-ahead goal in third
Blueger scored a goal on two shots and had three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win versus the Kings.
Blueger gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead midway through the period, collecting his fourth goal of the season. An important penalty-killer for the Penguins, Blueger is establishing himself as a bottom-six role player capable of chipping in offensively from time to time. In 61 NHL games over his first two seasons, the 25-year-old has 10 goals and 19 assists.
