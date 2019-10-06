Blueger scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 7-2 victory over Columbus.

Blueger saw an uptick in ice time Saturday after Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed) and Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed) were forced to leave the game. If either of those guys is out long term, the 25-year-old Blueger will likely slide into a third-line role while Jared McCann moves into Malkin's spot on the second.