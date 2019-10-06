Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Scores goal in rout
Blueger scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 7-2 victory over Columbus.
Blueger saw an uptick in ice time Saturday after Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed) and Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed) were forced to leave the game. If either of those guys is out long term, the 25-year-old Blueger will likely slide into a third-line role while Jared McCann moves into Malkin's spot on the second.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.