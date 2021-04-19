Blueger scored a goal on his only shot and dished out a pair of hits Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
Blueger wired a long shot past Dustin Tokarski from the top of the right circle to close out the scoring in the final minute of regulation. It was Blueger's fifth goal of the season and gave him a a point in three of the last four games.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Posts assist in return•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Back from IR, slated to play•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Remains unavailable•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Remains out of action•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Not ready to return•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Officially ruled out Thursday•