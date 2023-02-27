Blueger contributed a goal in the Penguins' 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Blueger's marker came at 16:20 of the second period, and it extended the Penguins' lead to 4-2. He has two goals and 10 points in 44 contests in 2022-23. Blueger also recorded an assist Saturday, but before that he endured a six-game scoring drought from Feb. 11-23.