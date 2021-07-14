Blueger signed a two-year contract extension with the Penguins on Wednesday. The deal is worth $2.2 million annually.

Blueger has become a mainstay in the Penguins' lineup over the last two seasons, posting 22 points in each campaign (43 games last year, 69 the season prior). The 26-year-old has proven to be a dependable depth forward and could push for something like 40 points over a full 82-game season if his current developmental trajectory holds.