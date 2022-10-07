Blueger (upper body) practiced with the Penguins in a non-contact jersey, according to Pens Inside Scoop.
Blueger was injured at practice on Sept. 28 and while he has been skating, this is the first time he has been back on the ice with his teammates. He had a career-high 28 points in 65 games last season.
