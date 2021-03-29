Blueger (upper body) joined the club for Monday's optional skate.

Blueger isn't expected to be ready for Monday's clash with the Islanders but the fact that he is skating with the team is certainly a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, Blueger's offensive game was excelling with one goal and three helpers in his last five contests. With Blueger unavailable, combined with an injury for Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Jared McCann and Frederick Gaudreau figure to hold down spots on the second and third lines, respectively.