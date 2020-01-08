Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Slings helper in win
Blueger notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Blueger is up to 14 points, 60 hits and 58 shots on goal in 43 games this season. The Latvian is playing bigger than his third-line role with three assists in his last three games, but it's unlikely he'll keep up such a pace long-term.
