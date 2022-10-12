Blueger (upper body) remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While Blueger hasn't been officially ruled out, it seems the center is unlikely to feature in the season opener Thursday. If Blueger can't play, Ryan Poehling figures to make his Pittsburgh debut. As soon as Blueger is deemed healthy, he should reclaim his place on the fourth line where he should offer decent mid-range fantasy value.