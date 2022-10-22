As expected, Blueger (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Blue Jackets.
Blueger will miss a fifth straight contest with his upper-body injury. Once cleared to play, the 28-year-old Latvian forward will likely slot into a middle-six role.
