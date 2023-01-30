Blueger is stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers.

Blueger's struggles are symptomatic of a Pens' third line that has underwhelmed in recent weeks. While Blueger is likely secure in his spot as the preferred choice of center to anchor the line, his wingers could be rotated through, especially once Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) and Josh Archibald (lower body) are cleared to return.