Blueger is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after exiting Wednesday's practice early, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
With Jeff Carter (upper body) also dealing with an injury, Blueger's absence could hurt the Penguins' center depth if either injury lingers into the regular season. If that does happen, Ryan Poehling would likely be the biggest beneficiary in terms of ice time and opportunities.
