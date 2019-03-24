Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Tallies assist
Blueger notched a helper versus Dallas on Saturday.
Blueger found himself back in a second-line role with Phil Kessel and Jared McCann as Evgeni Malkin (upper body) remains out of the lineup. In just 22 games this season, the 24-year-old Blueger has tallied four goals, four helpers and a plus-6 rating. If the Latvian continue to produce, he will make a strong case for a full-time spot on the 23-man roster next season.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Opens scoring against Flyers•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Provides shorthanded assist•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Promoted to top level•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Makes big impact in home win•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...