Blueger notched a helper versus Dallas on Saturday.

Blueger found himself back in a second-line role with Phil Kessel and Jared McCann as Evgeni Malkin (upper body) remains out of the lineup. In just 22 games this season, the 24-year-old Blueger has tallied four goals, four helpers and a plus-6 rating. If the Latvian continue to produce, he will make a strong case for a full-time spot on the 23-man roster next season.