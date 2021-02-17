Blueger generated an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Don't look now, but with two goals and six assists, Blueger stands above Evgeni Malkin in the points column. Granted, it's early in the abbreviated season, but the Latvian has done remarkably well in terms of flashing his deft passing skills to keep the Penguins productive offensively, even on a checking line.