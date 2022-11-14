Blueger (upper body) is currently considered day-to-day with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters Monday, "I think right now, Teddy's at the point where it's reactionary - day to day. We'll take the advice of our medical staff on when he's able to return to play. He has been a full participant in practice; his status will remain the same," per Penguins' play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Considering Blueger served as a stand-in for the excused Evgeni Malkin at Monday's practice, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Blueger to suit up versus the Leafs on Tuesday. Whenever the 28-year-old Latvian is cleared to play, he should take his spot as the team's No. 4 center and figures to log plenty of penalty-kill minutes.