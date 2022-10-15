Blueger (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Lightning, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.
Blueger was injured at practice over two weeks ago. He is day-to-day according to coach Mike Sullivan but is making progress, as he was wearing a regular jersey in practice. Blueger had nine goals and 28 points in 65 games last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Will not play Thursday•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Skates Friday in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Skates, remains day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Three points Sunday•