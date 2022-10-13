Blueger (upper body) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday and will not play against the Coyotes, reports Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Blueger was injured at practice two weeks ago. He had nine goals and 28 points in 65 games last season. The bottom-two center should be considered day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Skates Friday in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Skates, remains day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Three points Sunday•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Removed from injured reserve•