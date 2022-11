Blueger (upper body) will not play Saturday against Montreal, Danny Shirey of DKPghSports reports.

Blueger has yet to suit up for the Penguins this season, after he was injured during training camp. Blueger is getting close as he has been practicing with the Penguins, but he will not be able to go Saturday, Blueger had nine goals and 28 points in 65 games last season.