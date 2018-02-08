Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Brought up to big club
The Penguins recalled Blueger from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Pittsburgh placed Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Blueger will round out the Penguins' depth up front until one of their more established forwards is cleared to play. The 2012 second-round pick has totaled 12 goals and 26 points in 45 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign.
