Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Demoted to minors
Blueger was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday in order to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic reports.
Blueger served as a healthy scratch for the Pens' last three games, so a move to the minors wouldn't have come as a shock; however, the club really likes what he has brought to the team and appears set to keep him around the rest of the way. In nine games this year, the 24-year-old has tallied three goals, one assist and 11 shots while averaging a mere 9:53 of ice time.
More News
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Makes big impact in home win•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Secures two-way deal•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Qualified by team•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Snags three points with Latvia•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Sent to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...