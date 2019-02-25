Blueger was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday in order to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic reports.

Blueger served as a healthy scratch for the Pens' last three games, so a move to the minors wouldn't have come as a shock; however, the club really likes what he has brought to the team and appears set to keep him around the rest of the way. In nine games this year, the 24-year-old has tallied three goals, one assist and 11 shots while averaging a mere 9:53 of ice time.