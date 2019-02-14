Blueger scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The 24-year-old has collected four points in his first seven NHL contests and continues to show that he belongs at the top level. Prior to finding early success with the Pens, Blueger was dominating the AHL, racking up 39 points in 45 appearances with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate. Jared McCann added an empty-net goal in the win.