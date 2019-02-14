Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Makes big impact in home win
Blueger scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The 24-year-old has collected four points in his first seven NHL contests and continues to show that he belongs at the top level. Prior to finding early success with the Pens, Blueger was dominating the AHL, racking up 39 points in 45 appearances with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate. Jared McCann added an empty-net goal in the win.
More News
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Secures two-way deal•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Qualified by team•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Snags three points with Latvia•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Sent to minors•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...