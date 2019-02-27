Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Promoted to top level
The Penguins recalled Blueger from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Bryan Rust is facing an extended absence due to a lower-body injury, so Blueger will round out Pittsburgh's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old Latvian has notched three goals and four points in nine appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Makes big impact in home win•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Secures two-way deal•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Qualified by team•
-
Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Snags three points with Latvia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...