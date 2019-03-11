Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Provides shorthanded assist
Blueger registered an assist while down a man in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Blueger was able to spring Jared McCann while penalty killing, and the latter buried the puck behind Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak to extend the lead to 2-0 at the time. The helpers was Blueger's first point in six games since being recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 27. He has three goals and two assists, as well as 35 hits, in 15 appearances at the NHL level this season.
More News
