Blueger was tagged with a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Blueger -- who was drafted by the Pens in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft -- has yet to make his NHL debut. The natural center did rack up 45 points for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 70 outings last season, which apparently was enough for the club to decide to tender him with an offer. Looking ahead to the 2018-19 campaign, the Latvian figures to split time between levels, but should at least be given a look during training camp.