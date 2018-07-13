Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Secures two-way deal
Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Blueger is still looking for his NHL debut, having been drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The center has been plying his trade in the minors for the past two seasons, including setting career highs in goals (21) and points (45) last year with the Baby Pens. The 23-year-old figures to spend yet another campaign in the AHL continuing to develop his game, but should be on coach Mike Sullivan's short list of potential call-ups.
