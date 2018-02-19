Blueger was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

With the Pens not being back in action until Friday's matchup with Carolina, it may be too early to read anything into Blueger's demotion -- although it could certainly be suggested that it's an indication of Patric Hornqvist's (lower body) impending return. Given the 23-year-old Blueger's productivity in the minors -- 12 goals and 14 helpers in 45 outings -- he is a near lock to be promoted once roster limits are lifted after the trade deadline (if not sooner).