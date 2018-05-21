Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Snags three points with Latvia
Blueger talled a trio of points during the 2018 IIHF World Championship.
Blueger -- who was selected in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft -- has spend the past two seasons playing for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton without making his NHL debut. The center is slated to become a restricted free agent July 1 and will likely get a two-way deal from the Penguins. Considering he racked up 45 points in 70 outings in 2017-18, don't be surprised to see the 23-year-old on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the upcoming campaign.
