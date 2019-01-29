Penguins' Theodor Blueger: Summoned by parent club
The Penguins recalled Blueger from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Blueger has been fantastic in the minors this season, leading the Baby Pens in scoring with 21 goals and 39 points in 45 games. The Minnesota State University product could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday against Tampa Bay.
