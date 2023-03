Thimo Nickl's NHL negotiating rights were dealt to Pittsburgh from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for Judd Caulfield's negotiating rights.

Nickl has eight assists and 69 PIM in 47 games with AIK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. Anaheim took him with the No. 104 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Nickl never signed with the Ducks. If he decides to shift to North American hockey, then the 21-year-old would likely need to spend time developing in the minors before potentially getting a chance in the NHL.