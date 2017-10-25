Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Apparently still in minor league
Updating a previous report, Di Pauli is not on the Penguins active roster, per Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
It initially appeared as though Di Pauli was slated for a call-up to the parent club, but we can confirm that he's not showing up on the NHL media site. The Italian center has notched three points in six games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but is still waiting to make his debut at hockey's highest level.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...