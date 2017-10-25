Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Apparently still in minor league

Updating a previous report, Di Pauli is not on the Penguins active roster, per Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

It initially appeared as though Di Pauli was slated for a call-up to the parent club, but we can confirm that he's not showing up on the NHL media site. The Italian center has notched three points in six games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but is still waiting to make his debut at hockey's highest level.