Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Back to bus league
The Penguins shifted Di Pauli to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Di Pauli received the promotion Dec. 20, but failed to play in either of the past two games with the big club. In 19 minor-league contests this year, the 25-year-old has collected four goals and nine points.
