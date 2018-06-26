Penguins' Thomas Di Pauli: Extended qualifying offer

Di Pauli was given a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Di Pauli is still looking to make his NHL debut, having spent the past two season in the minors with the Baby Pens. The Notre Dame product was originally drafted by the Capitals, but ultimately signed with Pittsburgh instead. The organization is certainly willing to give young players an opportunity to show what they can do at the NHL level; however, it's unlikely the Illinois native will make much of an impact (if any) this year.