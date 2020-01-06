Play

Di Pauli was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Di Pauli made his NHL debut versus Montreal on Saturday but was limited to just 4:16 of ice time. In total, the center logged less than 12 minutes of total ice time in his two appearances. The Illinois native will rejoin the Baby Pens while Andrew Agozzino gets a look with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories